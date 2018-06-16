Head-To-Head Comparison: Lumentum (LITE) vs. xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI)

xG Technology (NASDAQ: XGTI) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of xG Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of xG Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

xG Technology has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for xG Technology and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score xG Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lumentum 0 2 14 0 2.88

xG Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 406.76%. Lumentum has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Given xG Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe xG Technology is more favorable than Lumentum.

Profitability

This table compares xG Technology and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets xG Technology -46.88% -61.31% -33.35% Lumentum 13.63% 23.35% 12.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares xG Technology and Lumentum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio xG Technology $47.82 million 0.25 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Lumentum $1.00 billion 3.56 -$102.50 million $1.59 35.85

xG Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumentum.

Summary

Lumentum beats xG Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions worldwide. It offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market. The company also provides microwave radio components, and satellite communication and associated amplifier products. In addition, it offers xMax, a mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and broadband data system, which utilizes an end-to-end Internet protocol (IP) system architecture; xMax CN5100 mobile hotspot, a device that allows users of Wi-Fi enabled smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and other devices to access the Internet through the xMax cognitive radio network; xMax CN3100 vehicle modem, which acts as a transparent protocol bridge allowing users of WiFi-enabled devices to access the Internet through the xMax cognitive radio network; xMax CN3200 dual-band routing modem for use in fixed and mobile applications; CN1100 access point, an IP wireless access point that delivers wide area coverage and broadband throughput for fixed, nomadic, and mobile applications; and CN7000 mobile control center, which controls the delivery of voice and data services, and manages various elements in the regional network. Further, the company offers xMonitor, which monitors the status and health of various access points, mobile control center elements, and VoIP core elements; and xDrive, a drive mapping utility designed to gather, display, and log performance statistics from mobile hotspot, dual-band routing modem, and CN3100 vehicle modem. xG Technology, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

