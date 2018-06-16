Contrasting MTGE Investment (MTGE) & Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) and MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTGE Investment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of MTGE Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MTGE Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and MTGE Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $466.18 million 8.68 $216.27 million $0.61 15.79 MTGE Investment $91.12 million 9.95 $161.32 million N/A N/A

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MTGE Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and MTGE Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 49.63% 8.07% 5.44% MTGE Investment 112.26% 10.30% 1.62%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MTGE Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Cousins Properties pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and MTGE Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 MTGE Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. MTGE Investment has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than MTGE Investment.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats MTGE Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousinsproperties.com.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments. Agency RMBS includes residential mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) structured from residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), or by a United States Government agency, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Non-agency securities include securities backed by residential mortgages that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government agency, and credit risk transfer securities (CRT). The Company’s manager is MTGE Management, LLC.

