Head-To-Head Review: North American Construction Group (NOA) vs. Basic Energy Services (BAS)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for North American Construction Group and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Basic Energy Services has a consensus target price of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 88.48%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $225.58 million 0.65 $4.06 million $0.14 41.79 Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.39 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -5.42

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Basic Energy Services does not pay a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 2.44% 5.20% 2.03% Basic Energy Services -9.66% -17.01% -7.10%

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Basic Energy Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle. Its services include site clearing and access road construction; site development and underground utility installation; construction and relocation of mine site infrastructure; stripping, muskeg removal, and overburden removal; heavy equipment and labor supply; material hauling; and mine reclamation, and tailings pond construction and maintenance. The company also provides site development services for plants and refineries, including in situ oil sands facilities; and heavy and light civil construction services for various resource infrastructure projects. In addition, it offers heavy equipment maintenance services. Further, the company maintains a fleet of heavy and ancillary equipment for its maintenance and repair centers; and operates running maintenance and repair facilities at its oil sands mine sites. North American Energy Partners Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.