Head-To-Head Review: Veracyte (VCYT) vs. OpGen (OPGN)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veracyte and OpGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $71.95 million 4.23 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -9.74 OpGen $3.21 million 4.16 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.23

OpGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -42.30% -80.99% -39.72% OpGen -409.83% -437.11% -152.04%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Veracyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veracyte and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veracyte currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. OpGen has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.79%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Veracyte.

Summary

Veracyte beats OpGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

