Head-To-Head Review: Seadrill Partners (SDLP) versus Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS: VTGDF) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vantage Drilling and Seadrill Partners.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $212.85 million 0.01 -$149.78 million N/A N/A Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.21 $141.20 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Seadrill Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Vantage Drilling does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -63.65% -149.82% -13.35% Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48%

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Vantage Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

