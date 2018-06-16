Celestica (CLS) versus Sparton (NYSE:SPA) Head to Head Contrast

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) and Sparton (NYSE:SPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celestica and Sparton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $6.11 billion 0.24 $105.00 million $0.72 16.75 Sparton $397.56 million 0.47 $1.31 million N/A N/A

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Sparton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Celestica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Sparton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sparton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celestica and Sparton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 6 3 0 2.33 Sparton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celestica presently has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Celestica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celestica is more favorable than Sparton.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Sparton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 1.57% 7.15% 3.31% Sparton -2.53% 13.59% 4.63%

Risk & Volatility

Celestica has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparton has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celestica beats Sparton on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, converged systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, healthcare, semiconductor equipment, consumer, communications, and enterprise end markets. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP). The MDS segment is involved in the contract design, manufacture, and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, as well as development of embedded software and software quality assurance services in connection with medical devices and diagnostic equipment. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology customers serving the medical and biotechnology, military and aerospace, and industrial and commercial markets. The ECP segment designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense, and commercial applications. It offers anti-submarine warfare devices for the U.S. Navy and foreign governments; rugged flat panel display systems for military panel PC workstations, air traffic control and industrial, and commercial marine applications; and high performance industrial grade computer systems and peripherals, as well as develops and markets commercial products for underwater acoustics and microelectromechanical based inertial measurement. This segment also performs an engineering development function for the United States military and prime defense contractors. Sparton Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

