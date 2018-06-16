Head-To-Head Analysis: Minerals Technologies (MTX) vs. Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 14.36% 1,210.67% 11.61% Minerals Technologies 11.77% 13.36% 5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valhi and Minerals Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valhi currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Minerals Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valhi and Minerals Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $1.88 billion 1.01 $207.50 million N/A N/A Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.60 $195.10 million $4.59 16.56

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Minerals Technologies.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Valhi has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valhi beats Minerals Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

