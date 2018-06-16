Contrasting LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) and EXFO (EXFO)

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) and LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXFO and LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO $243.30 million 0.78 $850,000.00 $0.21 16.43 LTX-Credence Co. common stock $390.77 million 1.98 $22.55 million $0.49 28.71

LTX-Credence Co. common stock has higher revenue and earnings than EXFO. EXFO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTX-Credence Co. common stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of EXFO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of LTX-Credence Co. common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of EXFO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LTX-Credence Co. common stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EXFO and LTX-Credence Co. common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO -2.18% 4.49% 3.25% LTX-Credence Co. common stock 10.49% 16.54% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EXFO and LTX-Credence Co. common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO 0 4 1 0 2.20 LTX-Credence Co. common stock 0 4 1 0 2.20

EXFO presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. LTX-Credence Co. common stock has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Given EXFO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EXFO is more favorable than LTX-Credence Co. common stock.

Volatility & Risk

EXFO has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTX-Credence Co. common stock has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTX-Credence Co. common stock beats EXFO on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters. The company also provides field network testing products, including FTB Ecosystem test tools; FTB platforms; test function virtualization solutions; transport and datacom solutions designed to address DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH, carrier Ethernet, testing needs; optical instruments; copper access/triple-play handheld instruments to assess the quality of access network physical layer and performance of multiplay services; mobile broadband tools to meet mobile telecom network test challenges; and wireless network testing solutions. In addition, it offers service assurance platforms, fiber network monitoring and management solutions, and remote network monitoring solutions; and solutions for FTTx access networks and metro/core networks, as well as technical support, instrument, and system services. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and others. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

LTX-Credence Co. common stock Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices. It provides test handlers, including pick-and-place, gravity, strip, and microelectromechanical systems; bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems; test contactors for standard, power, and RF markets; probe pins; and loaded PCB test fixtures. In addition, the company engages in the installation and maintenance of test and handling systems, including servicing of spare parts manufactured by third parties; and provision of parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments, as well as training on the maintenance and operation of test and handling systems. It markets and sells its products through internal direct sales organization and external distributors. The company was formerly known as LTX-Credence Corporation and changed its name to Xcerra Corporation in May 2014. Xcerra Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

