Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cooper Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of CPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73. Cooper Standard has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $967.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.77 million. Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Cooper Standard’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Standard will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $83,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $1,003,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $2,192,124 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

