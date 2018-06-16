Copart (CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,610,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,386. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $58.32.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,400. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Consumer Edge raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $54.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.