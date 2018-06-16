Copart (CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.35 Million

Analysts expect Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $446.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.63 million and the lowest is $438.80 million. Copart posted sales of $378.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Consumer Edge upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Copart traded up $0.74, hitting $55.57, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,597,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Copart has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,932,000 after purchasing an additional 760,714 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after purchasing an additional 689,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $78,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

