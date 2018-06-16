Copel (ELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Copel (NYSE:ELP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Copel’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Copel an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELP shares. ValuEngine lowered Copel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Copel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Copel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Copel by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Copel by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Copel by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copel opened at $6.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Copel has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Copel (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copel had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

About Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 18 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,025.7 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,522 kilometers of transmission lines and 195,458.5 kilometers of distribution lines.

