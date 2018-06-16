Core-Mark (CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Analysts expect that Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $23.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Core-Mark traded up $0.03, hitting $18.41, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 641,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $145,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 47.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.