Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Core-Mark worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Core-Mark traded up $0.26, reaching $20.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 884,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $954.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

