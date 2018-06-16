Sangoma Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,676. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.23 million.

In other news, insider Nicholas Galea sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,955 over the last 90 days.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers session border controllers that protect data and voice network; IP phones and desktop and softphone integration products; analog, digital, and Voice over IP gateways; and telephony cards, such as analog, digital, hybrid, and digital BRI voice cards, as well as transcoding cards.

