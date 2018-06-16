Cornerstone Advisory LLP Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 79.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund traded down $0.01, reaching $13.86, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 36,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,279. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

