Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issued By B. Riley

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $51.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.56. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,514,268 shares in the company, valued at $149,461,818.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,158 shares of company stock worth $3,920,124. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

