Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2301 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $14.16 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

