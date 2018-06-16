Corp Tuxis Acquires 5,890 Shares of Global Self Storage Inc (SELF) Stock

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) insider Corp Tuxis bought 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $24,796.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corp Tuxis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

On Wednesday, May 30th, Corp Tuxis bought 9,200 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.44. Global Self Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self storage facilities in the United States. The Company's self storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.