Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Given $19.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 5,604.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 445.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 84,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust traded down $0.15, hitting $16.60, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 338,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 7.01%. equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.