Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $66,938.52 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust traded up $0.04, reaching $27.43, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 964,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,374. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,314 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 367,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 210,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

