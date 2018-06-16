CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 2,009 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,009 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $104,648.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,700,119.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,584 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $914,543.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 95,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,943. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $975.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $143.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CorVel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CorVel by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

