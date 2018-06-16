Cortina Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,779 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MKS Instruments worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of MKSI opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.68 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Chute sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $220,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,501.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,002. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

