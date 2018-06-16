Cortina Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Cortina Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,898 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 2.0% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $417,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $558,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $1,716,806. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $75.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

