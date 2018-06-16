Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.13, hitting $13.10, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,089. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

