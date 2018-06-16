Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.35

Media coverage about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the retailer an impact score of 43.7203835240968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale traded up $2.20, reaching $207.32, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,828,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,301,464 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

