Argus Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $220.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Argus from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.52.

COST stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total value of $560,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,301,464. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $9,639,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $4,711,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 222,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

