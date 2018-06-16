Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (COTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV) to announce $183.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cotiviti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.25 million and the highest is $187.27 million. Cotiviti reported sales of $167.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cotiviti will report full-year sales of $766.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.37 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $823.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $808.60 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cotiviti.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $219.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. First Analysis cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $5,730,750. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cotiviti by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti traded up $0.26, reaching $34.37, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cotiviti has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

