Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Cotiviti worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cotiviti news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,955,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,300. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,810. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $219.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Cotiviti’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

COTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. First Analysis lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

