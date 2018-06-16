County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. County Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,981.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,608 shares of company stock valued at $350,586 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

