Insider Selling: County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $31,695.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICBK stock remained flat at $$26.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. County Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 18.63%. equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in County Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in County Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

