Oppenheimer Boosts Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $62.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software opened at $63.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $5,198,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $47,055.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,507 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.