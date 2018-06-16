SunTrust Banks Increases Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Coupa Software opened at $63.38 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.26. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $116,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $5,198,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,507 shares of company stock worth $18,528,187. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

