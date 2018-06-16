Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 715,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 5,945,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,131,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,133 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties opened at $9.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

