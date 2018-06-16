Covalis Capital LLP Acquires New Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 1.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,761,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,984,000 after purchasing an additional 570,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,279,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,042,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,775,000 after acquiring an additional 274,757 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,592,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,665,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,403 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $45.34 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Alcoa from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

