Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $9.11 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 301,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,759,000 after purchasing an additional 629,102 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,980,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,069,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 686,560 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,435,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,718,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,093 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,124.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 682,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,122. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

