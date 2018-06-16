Covestro (1COV) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.89 ($105.68).

1COV stock opened at €76.90 ($89.42) on Tuesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

