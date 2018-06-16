Western Digital (WDC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Shares of Western Digital opened at $80.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

