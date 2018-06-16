CQS Cayman LP Sells 1,210,363 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

CQS Cayman LP cut its position in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210,363 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP owned 1.17% of Ocwen Financial worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Ocwen Financial traded up $0.10, reaching $4.38, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,083. The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $260.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

