Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Receives $159.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.29.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded up $3.25, hitting $162.11, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,272. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

