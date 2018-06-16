Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Receives $20.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BREW opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

