Credence Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $17,490.00 (CRDNC)

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Credence Coin has a total market cap of $17,490.00 and $18.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credence Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Credence Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credence Coin Coin Profile

Credence Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credence Coin Coin Trading

Credence Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credence Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

