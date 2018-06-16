Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.75.

Shares of Credicorp opened at $223.54 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $175.91 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The bank reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.10. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $971.30 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 229.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Credicorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,935,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.