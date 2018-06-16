Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,595,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,638,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,180 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2,850.1% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $109,787,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after buying an additional 930,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,022,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,092,000 after buying an additional 870,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,870. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

