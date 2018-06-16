Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €540.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($453.49) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($534.88) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €380.00 ($441.86) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €490.61 ($570.47).

EPA KER opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

