Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pivotal Software (PVTL) Price Target to $25.00

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVTL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

