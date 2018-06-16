Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.19) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 545 ($7.26). Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.99) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.32) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.65) to GBX 520 ($6.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.12) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($6.90) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.58 ($7.50).

Shares of Hammerson opened at GBX 535 ($7.12) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of £523.38 ($696.82).

In other news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.34), for a total value of £248,572.63 ($330,944.79). Also, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($327,419.29).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

