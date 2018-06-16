CRH Medical (CRHM) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRHM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,605. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CRH Medical by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,164,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 371,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRH Medical by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in CRH Medical by 720.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.