Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.70 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics opened at $59.31 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.99.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 189.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital V, L.P sold 22,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,164,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,183,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,994,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,431. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 16,623.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 549,254 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

