Criteo (CRTO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Criteo traded up $0.37, hitting $29.29, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 540,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,163. Criteo has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.08 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Criteo by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Criteo by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

